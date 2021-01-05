ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EGKLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of ElringKlinger from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGKLF opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $16.00.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

