ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EGKLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of ElringKlinger from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGKLF opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $16.00.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.