JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded JD Sports Fashion from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $11.35 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.