Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCTH opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $262,000.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.