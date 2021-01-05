Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) vs. Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Financial Survey

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Drilling has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Parker Drilling and Precision Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Drilling 2 8 6 0 2.25

Precision Drilling has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.97%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Parker Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Parker Drilling and Precision Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A Precision Drilling -4.33% -2.26% -1.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parker Drilling and Precision Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A Precision Drilling $1.05 billion 0.22 $4.99 million N/A N/A

Precision Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Parker Drilling.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Parker Drilling on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parker Drilling Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment provides land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling services; and procures and distributes oilfield supplies, as well as manufactures and refurbishes drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 226 land drilling rigs, including 109 in Canada; 104 in the United States; 6 in Kuwai; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; wellsite accommodations; and oilfield surface equipment rentals, as well as pressure control services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 123 well completion and workover service rigs, including 114 in Canada; 9 in the United States; approximately 1,700 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 42 drilling camps in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

