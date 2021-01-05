Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €95.82 ($112.73).

RHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

RHM opened at €87.90 ($103.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.76. Rheinmetall AG has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €109.30 ($128.59). The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.79.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

