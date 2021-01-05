Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €172.13 ($202.51).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €148.48 ($174.68) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €186.84 ($219.81).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

