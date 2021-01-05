AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

AAON has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered AAON from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of AAON opened at $64.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. AAON has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 57.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $463,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AAON by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $205,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

