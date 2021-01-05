Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of ABNB opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

