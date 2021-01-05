JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) a €125.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ML opened at €106.75 ($125.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €106.45 and a 200-day moving average of €96.85. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94).
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) Company Profile
