JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) a €125.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ML opened at €106.75 ($125.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €106.45 and a 200-day moving average of €96.85. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

