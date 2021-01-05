Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABNB. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Airbnb stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

