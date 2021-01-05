Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.