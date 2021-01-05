Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENTG. Loop Capital increased their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $95.20 on Monday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Entegris by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Entegris by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

