ValuEngine Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Sell

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

