ValuEngine Lowers Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Buy

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of $665.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.99. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after acquiring an additional 459,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.