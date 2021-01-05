Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.15. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 211.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $203,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 11.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.