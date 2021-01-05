Contrasting Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) and Its Peers

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: CSR) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Investors Real Estate Trust to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Real Estate Trust Competitors 4328 14001 12930 431 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 8.69%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Real Estate Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 65.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36% Investors Real Estate Trust Competitors -4.69% 0.70% 1.22%

Volatility & Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million $79.21 million 18.80 Investors Real Estate Trust Competitors $833.22 million $158.62 million 13.84

Investors Real Estate Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Investors Real Estate Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.