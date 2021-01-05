Contrasting Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) & Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Lynas alerts:

Lynas has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lynas and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas N/A N/A N/A Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lynas and Energy Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas $278.42 million 10.18 -$13.02 million N/A N/A Energy Fuels $5.86 million 85.27 -$37.98 million ($0.40) -9.85

Lynas has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lynas and Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Fuels 0 0 2 0 3.00

Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential downside of 33.38%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Lynas.

Summary

Lynas beats Energy Fuels on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lynas

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants; and offers corporate services. Lynas Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Kuantan, Malaysia.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.