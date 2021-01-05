Reviewing Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Fog Cutter Capital Group alerts:

87.8% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Fog Cutter Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fog Cutter Capital Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fog Cutter Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 14 17 1 2.59

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $1,338.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fog Cutter Capital Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 4.08% 16.70% 5.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fog Cutter Capital Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.59 billion 6.61 $350.16 million $14.05 93.89

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Fog Cutter Capital Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fog Cutter Capital Group Company Profile

Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. focuses on opportunistic investing, structuring and managing real estate-related assets, including the acquisition of companies engaged in real estate investment activities, mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine real estate loans and other real estate related assets. The Company invests where its expertise in intensive asset management, mortgage and real estate credit analysis and financial structuring can create value.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fog Cutter Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fog Cutter Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.