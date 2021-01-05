Nutroganics (OTCMKTS:NUTTQ) vs. Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Financial Review

Nutroganics (OTCMKTS:NUTTQ) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutroganics and Communications Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems $50.91 million 0.81 $6.47 million $0.02 220.00

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nutroganics.

Risk and Volatility

Nutroganics has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nutroganics and Communications Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutroganics 0 0 0 0 N/A Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Communications Systems has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Communications Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than Nutroganics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nutroganics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nutroganics and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems 3.35% -1.47% -1.22%

Summary

Communications Systems beats Nutroganics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutroganics Company Profile

Nutroganics, Inc. focuses on acquiring and operating revenue-generating businesses in the healthy lifestyle space, primarily the nutritional supplement, and natural and organic food industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Silverbow Honey Company, produces, packages, and sells honey products. It sells its products to food manufacturers and national grocery chains under the Silverbow brand and private label brands. Nutroganics, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland. On October 14, 2016, Nutroganics, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge. The Transition Networks segment manufactures and sells Power over Ethernet switches, media converters, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity and data transmission products. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The JDL Technologies segment offers information technology managed services, such as network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services to commercial, education, and healthcare markets. Its Net2Edge segment manufactures and markets Ethernet based network access devices. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

