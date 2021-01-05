Critical Survey: Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 4.53, suggesting that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.8% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of ServiceSource International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and ServiceSource International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ServiceSource International $216.13 million 0.72 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -17.78

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ServiceSource International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Patient Portal Technologies and ServiceSource International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceSource International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ServiceSource International has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given ServiceSource International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ServiceSource International is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A ServiceSource International -8.85% -8.76% -4.52%

Summary

ServiceSource International beats Patient Portal Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

