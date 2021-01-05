Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $146.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $149.14 billion. Walmart posted sales of $141.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $554.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.53 billion to $556.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $557.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.48 billion to $566.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.53 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.25. The company has a market cap of $414.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

