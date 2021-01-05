KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading 2.6% Higher

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR)’s share price were up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

