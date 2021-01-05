Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. Nokia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

