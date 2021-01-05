Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NATR opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter valued at $161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

