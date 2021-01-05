Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LAUR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

LAUR opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 78.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 247.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

