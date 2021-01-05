Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
LAUR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.
LAUR opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 78.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 247.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
