Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

