Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

