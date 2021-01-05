I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

