Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of DX stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 450.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

