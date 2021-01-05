Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price objective on Gevo from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $517.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

