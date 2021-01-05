Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of HLF opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,504,202 shares of company stock valued at $600,856,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

