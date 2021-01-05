Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $3,194,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.