Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $3,194,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
