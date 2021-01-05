Copa (NYSE:CPA) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Copa by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copa by 264.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

