ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Trading Down 1.7%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHB)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 55,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 97,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

