Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Down 0.8%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.89. Approximately 36,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 39,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

