Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (GAME.V) (CVE:GAME) Trading Up 1.3%

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (GAME.V) (CVE:GAME)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.41. Approximately 3,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 12,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$78.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (GAME.V) (CVE:GAME)

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, a multi-platform media company, provides esports content, news streaming, and interactive gaming solutions. It develops mobile racing games; provides data analytics and viewership information to streamers, esports organizations, video game producers, and advertising agencies; offers live gaming entertainment events and online play; operates online and live esports tournament; creates and distributes esports contents; operates online video platform for live, video-on-demand (VOD) and live-to-VOD workflows, as well as apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku; and provides advertising products and services, including direct sales and programmatic advertisement support.

