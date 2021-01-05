SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) versus Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Critical Survey

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Telenor ASA pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

0.1% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $12.95 billion 1.91 $883.79 million $0.73 23.09

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Volatility and Risk

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 4.97% 13.88% 2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 0 5 3 0 2.38

Summary

Telenor ASA beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices/phones. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

