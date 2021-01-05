Financial Review: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) versus Tengasco (NYSE:TGC)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Tengasco shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of Tengasco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ARC Resources and Tengasco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.13 -$20.80 million N/A N/A Tengasco $4.91 million 2.63 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Tengasco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tengasco has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARC Resources and Tengasco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 2 8 0 2.80 Tengasco 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $9.06, indicating a potential upside of 89.59%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Tengasco.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Tengasco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80% Tengasco -36.89% -23.87% -16.68%

Summary

ARC Resources beats Tengasco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Tengasco

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

