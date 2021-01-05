Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLKGY opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Telkom SA SOC has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Telkom SA SOC alerts:

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.