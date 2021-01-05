Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLKGY opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Telkom SA SOC has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About Telkom SA SOC
