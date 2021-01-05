Financial Review: Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) & A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Brambles alerts:

This table compares Brambles and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3.88% 5.59% 2.91%

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brambles pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brambles is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $4.73 billion 2.59 $448.00 million $0.65 25.18 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $38.89 billion 1.15 -$84.00 million $0.12 93.21

Brambles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S. Brambles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brambles has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brambles and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 1 2 1 3.00 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 0 8 0 2.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brambles beats A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. The company serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands. Its Logistics and Services segment offers freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services under Damco, Maersk Line, Safmarine, and Sealand Â- A Maersk Company brands; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals and Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; trading and sale of bunker oil; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.