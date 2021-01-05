BidaskClub Downgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Buy

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.55.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $250.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $287.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $11,863,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 206.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after purchasing an additional 229,441 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

