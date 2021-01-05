S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $333.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

