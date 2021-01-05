Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

NYSE:SYF opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

