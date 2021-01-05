Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

XERS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. Research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

