ValuEngine Lowers Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Hold

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Scientific Games by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

