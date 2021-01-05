ValuEngine Upgrades SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) to “Sell”

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
NASDAQ SMTX opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. SMTC has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.
SMTC Company Profile
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
Featured Story: Which market index is the best?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.