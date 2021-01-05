ValuEngine Upgrades SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) to “Sell”

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ SMTX opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. SMTC has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

