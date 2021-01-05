Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,253,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 243,675 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after buying an additional 217,465 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 57.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

