SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

NYSE:SKM opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $25.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 41.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth $223,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.