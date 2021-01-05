Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

STMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. Stamps.com has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $5,996,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,749 shares of company stock valued at $12,879,849. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 501,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 375,810.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

