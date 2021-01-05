BidaskClub Upgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Hold

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -233.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $70,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

